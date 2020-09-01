Growth Curve Analysis: Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) grow 15.14% in last 30 days

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) went down by -2.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $215.94 and move down -4.82%, while PH stocks collected -1.79% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Worth an Investment?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.21 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PH Market Performance

PH stocks went down by -1.79% for the week, with the monthly jump of 15.14% and a quarterly performance of 11.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.27%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.49% for PH stocks with the simple moving average of 14.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PH socks in the upcoming period according to Stifel is $202 based on the research report published on July 8, 2020.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PH stock at the price of $229, previously predicting the value of $163. The rating they have provided for PH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16, 2020.

Argus gave “ Buy” rating to PH stocks, setting the target price at $229 in the report published on May 11, 2020.

PH Stocks 8.46% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Parker-Hannifin Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.60% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.12%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.26% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.61% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PH went down by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +5.44% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $204.18. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corporation saw 0.09% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), starting from Leonti Joseph R, who sold 4,510 shares at the price of $209.40 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,200 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, valued at $944,394 with the latest closing price.

Malone Robert W, the VP, President – Filtration Grp of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, sold 4,881 shares at the value of $213.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Malone Robert W is holding 21,582 shares at the value of $1,039,958 based on the most recent closing price.

PH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.51 for the present operating margin and +25.44 for gross margin. The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stands at +8.81. Equity return holds the value 19.40%, with 6.00% for asset returns.