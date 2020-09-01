Search
Home Business
Business

Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) Gains 350.00% in one Year: What’s Next?

by Melissa Arnold

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) went up by 2.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.03 and move down -77.53%, while GNPX stocks collected 0.76% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that LD Micro — 360 Companies Set to Present this Week

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Worth an Investment?

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Genprex, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $7.00 which is -$3.96 below current price. GNPX currently has a short float of 11.34% and public float of 31.32M with average trading volume of 1.79M shares.

GNPX Market Performance

GNPX stocks went up by 0.76% for the week, with the monthly jump of 17.51% and a quarterly performance of 42.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 350.00%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.72% for GNPX stocks with the simple moving average of 65.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNPX stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for GNPX shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for GNPX socks in the upcoming period according to Noble Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on April 29, 2019.

GNPX Stocks 13.36% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Genprex, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -43.67% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.01%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.74% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +36.08% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GNPX went up by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +813.92% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.83. In addition, Genprex, Inc. saw 1137.50% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleUnderstanding the Risk vs Reward for Dropbox, Inc. (DBX)
Next articleWhat’s Behind Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Volatile Ride?

Related Articles

Trending

Yelp Inc. (YELP) future in Communication Services Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.40 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...

Latest Posts

Trending

Yelp Inc. (YELP) future in Communication Services Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.40 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
View Post
Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...
View Post
Business

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.22 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s a Way to Trade GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Nicola Day - 0
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.84 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Time to Pay a Little Attention to Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $72.65 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $48.96 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

– 6.60 – 6.94: is It Good Range to Buy Sabre Corporation (SABR)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went down by -5.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.88 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.47 and...
Read more
Business

Why Do Investors Care About Olin Corporation (OLN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went up by 5.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.82 and move down...
Read more
Business

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

Nicola Day - 0
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.08 and move...
Read more
Business

Will Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.25 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How One Should Trade Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.45 and...
Read more
Companies

Why Investors Need To Watch Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)?

Nicola Day - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.25 and move...
Read more
Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.37 and move...
Read more
Companies

Analyzing Future Direction of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX): Next Earning Report on 11/03/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.19 and move...
Read more

Quick Links