Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

DTE Energy Company (DTE) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

by Denise Gardner

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $135.67 and move down -14.33%, while DTE stocks collected 0.59% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that DTE Energy is servicing three of Site Selection magazine’s ‘top 20 new business development sites’

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Worth an Investment?

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.74 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DTE Market Performance

DTE stocks went up by 0.59% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.63% and a quarterly performance of 7.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.40% for DTE stocks with the simple moving average of 3.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DTE shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for DTE socks in the upcoming period according to Barclays is $128 based on the research report published on August 21, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DTE stock at the price of $128. The rating they have provided for DTE stocks is “Sector Weight” according to the report published on July 21, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave “Outperform” rating to DTE stocks, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on July 9, 2020.

DTE Stocks 5.38% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, DTE Energy Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.53% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.74%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.22% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +14.37% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DTE went up by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -3.22% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $117.27. In addition, DTE Energy Company saw -8.62% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DTE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTE Energy Company (DTE), starting from Chavez JoAnn, who sold 400 shares at the price of $101.93 back on May 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,300 shares of DTE Energy Company, valued at $40,772 with the latest closing price.

Oleksiak Peter B, the Sr. Vice President and CFO of DTE Energy Company, sold 1,800 shares at the value of $134.94 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Oleksiak Peter B is holding 49,034 shares at the value of $242,892 based on the most recent closing price.

DTE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.22 for the present operating margin and +16.50 for gross margin. The net margin for DTE Energy Company stands at +9.26. Total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.66. Equity return holds the value 10.50%, with 2.90% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on DTE Energy Company (DTE), the company’s capital structure generated 150.87 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 60.14. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.05 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.54 and long-term debt to capital is 137.61.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.31 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for DTE Energy Company is 6.66 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Previous articleWhy Momentum Investors Should Watch AECOM (ACM)
Next articleTechnical Traders Must Watch IAA, Inc. (IAA)

Related Articles

Trending

Yelp Inc. (YELP) future in Communication Services Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.40 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...

Latest Posts

Trending

Yelp Inc. (YELP) future in Communication Services Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.40 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
View Post
Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...
View Post
Business

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.22 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s a Way to Trade GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Nicola Day - 0
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.84 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Time to Pay a Little Attention to Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $72.65 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $48.96 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

– 6.60 – 6.94: is It Good Range to Buy Sabre Corporation (SABR)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went down by -5.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.88 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.47 and...
Read more
Business

Why Do Investors Care About Olin Corporation (OLN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went up by 5.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.82 and move down...
Read more
Business

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

Nicola Day - 0
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.08 and move...
Read more
Business

Will Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.25 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How One Should Trade Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.45 and...
Read more
Companies

Why Investors Need To Watch Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)?

Nicola Day - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.25 and move...
Read more
Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.37 and move...
Read more
Companies

Analyzing Future Direction of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX): Next Earning Report on 11/03/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.19 and move...
Read more

Quick Links