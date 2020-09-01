Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Everything Investors Need To Know

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) went down by -2.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.99 and move down -67.75%, while DBD stocks collected -1.88% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/20 that Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Worth an Investment?

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) The 36 Months beta value for DBD stocks is at 3.27, while 2 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $11.67 which is $4.16 above current price. DBD currently has a short float of 14.35% and public float of 71.38M with average trading volume of 1.34M shares.

DBD Market Performance

DBD stocks went down by -1.88% for the week, with the monthly jump of 19.66% and a quarterly performance of 59.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.60%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.84% for DBD stocks with the simple moving average of 16.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DBD shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for DBD socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on May 11, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBD stock at the price of $6. The rating they have provided for DBD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 27, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to DBD stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 1, 2019.

DBD Stocks 19.81% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -40.39% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.90%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, while the shares surge at the distance of +21.57% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +39.70% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DBD went down by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +4.12% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.26. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated saw -21.02% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DBD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD), starting from States Lauren, who bought 2,700 shares at the price of $5.63 back on May 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 15,940 shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, valued at $15,198 with the latest closing price.

BESANKO BRUCE H, the Director of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, bought 20,555 shares at the value of $4.27 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that BESANKO BRUCE H is holding 51,954 shares at the value of $87,736 based on the most recent closing price.

DBD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.33 for the present operating margin and +24.42 for gross margin. The net margin for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated stands at -7.74. Total capital return value is set at 11.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.50. Equity return holds the value 45.60%, with -7.20% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.65 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is 6.50 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.