Search
Home Trending
Trending

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Everything Investors Need To Know

by Denise Gardner

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) went down by -2.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.99 and move down -67.75%, while DBD stocks collected -1.88% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/20 that Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Worth an Investment?

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) The 36 Months beta value for DBD stocks is at 3.27, while 2 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $11.67 which is $4.16 above current price. DBD currently has a short float of 14.35% and public float of 71.38M with average trading volume of 1.34M shares.

DBD Market Performance

DBD stocks went down by -1.88% for the week, with the monthly jump of 19.66% and a quarterly performance of 59.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.60%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.84% for DBD stocks with the simple moving average of 16.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DBD shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for DBD socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on May 11, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBD stock at the price of $6. The rating they have provided for DBD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 27, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to DBD stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 1, 2019.

DBD Stocks 19.81% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -40.39% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.90%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, while the shares surge at the distance of +21.57% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +39.70% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DBD went down by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +4.12% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.26. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated saw -21.02% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DBD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD), starting from States Lauren, who bought 2,700 shares at the price of $5.63 back on May 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 15,940 shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, valued at $15,198 with the latest closing price.

BESANKO BRUCE H, the Director of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, bought 20,555 shares at the value of $4.27 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that BESANKO BRUCE H is holding 51,954 shares at the value of $87,736 based on the most recent closing price.

DBD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.33 for the present operating margin and +24.42 for gross margin. The net margin for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated stands at -7.74. Total capital return value is set at 11.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.50. Equity return holds the value 45.60%, with -7.20% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.65 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is 6.50 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Previous articleWells Fargo & Company (WFC) Plans and Analysts Expectations
Next articleWhy Do Investors Care About The Boeing Company (BA)

Related Articles

Trending

Yelp Inc. (YELP) future in Communication Services Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.40 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...

Latest Posts

Trending

Yelp Inc. (YELP) future in Communication Services Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.40 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
View Post
Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...
View Post
Business

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.22 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s a Way to Trade GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Nicola Day - 0
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.84 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Time to Pay a Little Attention to Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $72.65 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $48.96 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

– 6.60 – 6.94: is It Good Range to Buy Sabre Corporation (SABR)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went down by -5.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.88 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.47 and...
Read more
Business

Why Do Investors Care About Olin Corporation (OLN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went up by 5.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.82 and move down...
Read more
Business

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

Nicola Day - 0
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.08 and move...
Read more
Business

Will Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.25 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How One Should Trade Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.45 and...
Read more
Companies

Why Investors Need To Watch Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)?

Nicola Day - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.25 and move...
Read more
Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.37 and move...
Read more
Companies

Analyzing Future Direction of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX): Next Earning Report on 11/03/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.19 and move...
Read more

Quick Links