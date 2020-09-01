Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) – the Stock that gain 0.40% this week!

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.11 and move down -30.32%, while CRSA stocks collected 0.40% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/24/20 that F45 Training and Crescent Acquisition Corp Announce Merger to Create a Leading Publicly-Traded Global Fitness Training and Lifestyle Brand

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Worth an Investment?

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CRSA) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 168.33 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CRSA Market Performance

CRSA stocks went up by 0.40% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.49% and a quarterly performance of 1.30%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.11% for CRSA stocks with the simple moving average of 0.38% for the last 200 days.

CRSA Stocks -1.98% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Crescent Acquisition Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.26% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 0.60%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 0.42%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.59% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -0.59% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CRSA went up by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +3.27% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.07. In addition, Crescent Acquisition Corp. saw 0.80% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.