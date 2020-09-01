Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) – good time to look at fundamentals

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) went down by -2.86% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $539.00 and move down -43.45%, while CACC stocks collected -18.85% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 44 min ago that CACC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Credit Acceptance Corp. For Violations of the Securities Laws

CACC Market Performance

CACC stocks went down by -18.85% for the week, with the monthly drop of -17.34% and a quarterly performance of -0.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.55%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.64% for CACC stocks with the simple moving average of -6.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CACC stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for CACC shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for CACC socks in the upcoming period according to Janney is $394 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CACC stock at the price of $394. The rating they have provided for CACC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 31, 2020.

Buckingham Research gave “Neutral” rating to CACC stocks, setting the target price at $440 in the report published on March 28, 2019.

CACC Stocks -17.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CACC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Credit Acceptance Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -30.29% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.15%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, while the shares sank at the distance of -20.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -11.47% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CACC went down by -19.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -13.18% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $474.67. In addition, Credit Acceptance Corporation saw -12.55% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CACC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC), starting from ROBERTS BRETT A, who sold 21,036 shares at the price of $512.47 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 416,011 shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation, valued at $10,780,228 with the latest closing price.

Flanagan Glenda J, the Director of Credit Acceptance Corporation, sold 2,000 shares at the value of $513.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that Flanagan Glenda J is holding 8,000 shares at the value of $1,026,194 based on the most recent closing price.

CACC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +57.60 for the present operating margin and +98.50 for gross margin. The net margin for Credit Acceptance Corporation stands at +44.06. Total capital return value is set at 13.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.95. Equity return holds the value 15.50%, with 4.70% for asset returns.

Based on Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC), the company’s capital structure generated 192.82 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 65.85. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 59.89 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.76 and long-term debt to capital is 127.86.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 8.34 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for Credit Acceptance Corporation is 40.19 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.21.