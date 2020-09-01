ConocoPhillips (COP) – the Stock that lost -2.52% this week!

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) went down by -1.28% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $67.13 and move down -77.17%, while COP stocks collected -2.52% of loss with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/24/20 that Norway’s Biggest Private Money Manager Exits From Exxon, Chevron Over Climate Change

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Worth an Investment?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.59 times of increase in earnings at the present.

COP Market Performance

COP stocks went down by -2.52% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.34% and a quarterly performance of -14.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.39%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.92% for COP stocks with the simple moving average of -19.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for COP shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for COP socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $52 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COP stock at the price of $52. The rating they have provided for COP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Neutral” rating to COP stocks, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on May 1, 2020.

COP Stocks -5.40% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ConocoPhillips was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -43.56% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.75%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.21% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -13.30% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, COP went down by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -34.17% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $39.09. In addition, ConocoPhillips saw -41.73% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

COP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ConocoPhillips (COP), starting from Seaton David Thomas, who bought 2,400 shares at the price of $41.03 back on May 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips, valued at $98,472 with the latest closing price.

DeSanctis Ellen, the Senior Vice President of ConocoPhillips, sold 41,882 shares at the value of $58.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that DeSanctis Ellen is holding 22,578 shares at the value of $2,452,371 based on the most recent closing price.

COP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +21.70 for the present operating margin and +26.36 for gross margin. The net margin for ConocoPhillips stands at +22.17. Total capital return value is set at 14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80. Equity return holds the value 6.90%, with 3.40% for asset returns.

Based on ConocoPhillips (COP), the company’s capital structure generated 45.24 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 31.15. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 22.45 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.06 and long-term debt to capital is 43.95.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.49 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for ConocoPhillips is 8.68 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.