Buy or Sell Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $189.40 and move down -71.65%, while NVAX stocks collected -7.48% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Novavax and Canada Reach Agreement in Principle to Acquire Novavax’ COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Worth an Investment?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) The 36 Months beta value for NVAX stocks is at 1.51, while 3 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Novavax, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $227.60 which is -$110.34 below current price. NVAX currently has a short float of 14.58% and public float of 54.87M with average trading volume of 8.00M shares.

NVAX Market Performance

NVAX stocks went down by -7.48% for the week, with the monthly drop of -22.89% and a quarterly performance of 122.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 1748.24%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.52% for NVAX stocks with the simple moving average of 157.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVAX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NVAX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for NVAX socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $290 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVAX stock at the price of $275. The rating they have provided for NVAX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 5, 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave “ Sell” rating to NVAX stocks, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on August 5, 2020.

NVAX Stocks -9.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Novavax, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -41.74% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.60%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 12.88%, while the shares sank at the distance of -29.21% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +70.41% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX went down by -7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +2,533.41% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $140.13. In addition, Novavax, Inc. saw 2672.36% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NVAX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), starting from MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR, who sold 8,000 shares at the price of $146.00 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,951 shares of Novavax, Inc., valued at $1,168,000 with the latest closing price.

Herrmann John A III, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Novavax, Inc., sold 46,242 shares at the value of $144.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Herrmann John A III is holding 275 shares at the value of $6,673,982 based on the most recent closing price.

NVAX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -694.44 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Novavax, Inc. stands at -711.04. Total capital return value is set at -87.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.70. Equity return holds the value 173.30%, with -23.30% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 18.54 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for Novavax, Inc. is 4.98 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.