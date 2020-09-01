Buy or Sell Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.80 and move down -119.65%, while ANH stocks collected -2.26% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Anworth Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Worth an Investment?

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) The 36 Months beta value for ANH stocks is at 1.78, while 0 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. ANH currently has a short float of 1.65% and public float of 97.16M with average trading volume of 1.04M shares.

ANH Market Performance

ANH stocks went down by -2.26% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.42% and a quarterly performance of 14.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.19%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.05% for ANH stocks with the simple moving average of -27.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ANH shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for ANH socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $2.25 based on the research report published on April 24, 2020.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANH stock at the price of $2.25. The rating they have provided for ANH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 24, 2014.

Deutsche Bank gave “ Hold” rating to ANH stocks, setting the target price at $5.75 in the report published on July 17, 2013.

ANH Stocks -1.75% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -54.47% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.63%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.81% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ANH went down by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -48.51% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.7805. In addition, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation saw -50.85% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ANH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH), starting from Mielle Dominique, who bought 1,500 shares at the price of $23.15 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,000 shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, valued at $34,725 with the latest closing price.

Mielle Dominique, the Director of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, bought 4,000 shares at the value of $1.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Mielle Dominique is holding 45,000 shares at the value of $7,720 based on the most recent closing price.

ANH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -32.63 for the present operating margin and +94.97 for gross margin. The net margin for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stands at -33.90. Total capital return value is set at -1.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.71. Equity return holds the value -40.20%, with -3.70% for asset returns.

Based on Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH), the company’s capital structure generated 748.19 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 88.21. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 86.65 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.55 and long-term debt to capital is 135.88.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 28.32 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is 9.83 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.03.