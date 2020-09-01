Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) sinking towards new 52-week low

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) went down by -0.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $89.29 and move down -1.4%, while BAH stocks collected 0.78% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen $950M IDIQ Contract

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Worth an Investment?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.15 times of increase in earnings at the present.

BAH Market Performance

BAH stocks went up by 0.78% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.71% and a quarterly performance of 9.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.62%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.71% for BAH stocks with the simple moving average of 16.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BAH shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for BAH socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $33 based on the research report published on July 8, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAH stock at the price of $90, previously predicting the value of $80. The rating they have provided for BAH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20, 2020.

Goldman gave “ Neutral” rating to BAH stocks, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on April 20, 2020.

BAH Stocks 10.35% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.37% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.91%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.45% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.36% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BAH went up by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +21.36% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $85.96. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw 23.80% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BAH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), starting from LABOVICH GARY D, who sold 5,283 shares at the price of $85.82 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 122,274 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $453,387 with the latest closing price.

Dahut Karen M, the Executive Vice President of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sold 7,100 shares at the value of $85.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Dahut Karen M is holding 125,230 shares at the value of $610,387 based on the most recent closing price.

BAH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.97 for the present operating margin and +22.85 for gross margin. The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +6.45. Total capital return value is set at 23.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.46.

Based on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), the company’s capital structure generated 292.53 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 74.52. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.48 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.05 and long-term debt to capital is 266.04.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.54 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is 5.35 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.