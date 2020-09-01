ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI): All the Basics You Need to Know

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.05 and move down -22.84%, while ANGI stocks collected -5.29% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that MGM Resorts Welcomes Leaders Of IAC To Board Of Directors

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Worth an Investment?

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 330.36 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ANGI Market Performance

ANGI stocks went down by -5.29% for the week, with the monthly drop of -12.13% and a quarterly performance of 22.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.80%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.95% for ANGI stocks with the simple moving average of 44.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ANGI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ANGI socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $17 based on the research report published on June 24, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANGI stock at the price of $17. The rating they have provided for ANGI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11, 2020.

Needham gave “Buy” rating to ANGI stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 21, 2020.

ANGI Stocks -4.01% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ANGI Homeservices Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -18.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.22%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.85% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.73% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ANGI went down by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +82.33% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.34. In addition, ANGI Homeservices Inc. saw 63.81% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ANGI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI), starting from Smith Craig M., who sold 3,537 shares at the price of $14.17 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc., valued at $50,119 with the latest closing price.

Smith Craig M., the President & COO of ANGI Homeservices Inc., sold 140,000 shares at the value of $14.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Smith Craig M. is holding 0 shares at the value of $2,007,600 based on the most recent closing price.

ANGI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.91 for the present operating margin and +89.30 for gross margin. The net margin for ANGI Homeservices Inc. stands at +2.63. Total capital return value is set at 2.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return holds the value 1.70%, with 1.10% for asset returns.

Based on ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI), the company’s capital structure generated 28.78 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 22.35. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 19.69 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.36 and long-term debt to capital is 26.73.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.33 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for ANGI Homeservices Inc. is 20.68 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.