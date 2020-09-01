Analyzing Future Direction of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR): Next Earning Report on 10/28/2020

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) went up by 1.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $59.44 and move down -61.08%, while FLIR stocks collected 3.07% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that FLIR Systems Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Worth an Investment?

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.21 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FLIR Market Performance

FLIR stocks went up by 3.07% for the week, with the monthly drop of -11.43% and a quarterly performance of -20.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.11%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.23% for FLIR stocks with the simple moving average of -17.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLIR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FLIR shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for FLIR socks in the upcoming period according to Canaccord Genuity is $90 based on the research report published on July 2, 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLIR stock at the price of $48, previously predicting the value of $50. The rating they have provided for FLIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23, 2020.

Goldman gave “ Sell” rating to FLIR stocks, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on April 9, 2020.

FLIR Stocks -6.74% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, FLIR Systems, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -37.92% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.43%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.66% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FLIR went up by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -29.91% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $37.48. In addition, FLIR Systems, Inc. saw -29.13% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FLIR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR), starting from FRANK JEFFREY, who sold 24,456 shares at the price of $46.94 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 27,131 shares of FLIR Systems, Inc., valued at $1,147,965 with the latest closing price.

WYNNE STEVEN E, the Director of FLIR Systems, Inc., sold 21,300 shares at the value of $48.88 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that WYNNE STEVEN E is holding 28,361 shares at the value of $1,041,144 based on the most recent closing price.

FLIR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.92 for the present operating margin and +49.26 for gross margin. The net margin for FLIR Systems, Inc. stands at +9.09. Total capital return value is set at 12.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.08. Equity return holds the value 9.30%, with 5.40% for asset returns.

Based on FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR), the company’s capital structure generated 38.27 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 27.68. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 22.83 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 11.10 and long-term debt to capital is 36.12.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.00 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for FLIR Systems, Inc. is 5.87 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.