Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) – the Stock that gain 3.27% this week!

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) went up by 1.99% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.79 and move down -40.88%, while AMRX stocks collected 3.27% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Amneal Receives Abbreviated New Drug Application Approval for Lidocaine Patch, 5%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Worth an Investment?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) The 36 Months beta value for AMRX stocks is at 1.38, while 2 of the analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 7 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.56 which is $0.14 above current price. AMRX currently has a short float of 5.97% and public float of 115.92M with average trading volume of 1.35M shares.

AMRX Market Performance

AMRX stocks went up by 3.27% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.08% and a quarterly performance of -12.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.18%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.09% for AMRX stocks with the simple moving average of -1.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AMRX shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for AMRX socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on July 27, 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRX stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for AMRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 12, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to AMRX stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 12, 2019.

AMRX Stocks -8.83% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -29.02% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.81%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.74% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -14.91% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AMRX went up by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +49.45% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.30. In addition, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -14.73% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AMRX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX), starting from Kiely John, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $4.40 back on May 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $44,000 with the latest closing price.

George Jeffrey P., the Director of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., bought 23,810 shares at the value of $4.16 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that George Jeffrey P. is holding 23,810 shares at the value of $99,050 based on the most recent closing price.

AMRX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.09 for the present operating margin and +29.46 for gross margin. The net margin for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -22.25. Total capital return value is set at 0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.79. Equity return holds the value -72.30%, with -4.90% for asset returns.

Based on Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,194.37 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 92.27. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 75.59 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.01 and long-term debt to capital is 1,178.02.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.07 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 2.79 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.