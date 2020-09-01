Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) set up for great things

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $185.75 and move down -53.73%, while AYX stocks collected 9.89% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Alteryx, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 19, 2020 – AYX

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Worth an Investment?

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) The 36 Months beta value for AYX stocks is at 1.09, while 10 of the analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Alteryx, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $155.75 which is $41.81 above current price. AYX currently has a short float of 16.34% and public float of 53.04M with average trading volume of 2.11M shares.

AYX Market Performance

AYX stocks went up by 9.89% for the week, with the monthly drop of -31.15% and a quarterly performance of -16.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.18%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.10% for AYX stocks with the simple moving average of -5.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AYX shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for AYX socks in the upcoming period according to Wedbush is $132 based on the research report published on August 26, 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYX stock at the price of $132. The rating they have provided for AYX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 7, 2020.

Needham gave “Buy” rating to AYX stocks, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on May 22, 2020.

AYX Stocks -20.02% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Alteryx, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.95% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.47%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, while the shares sank at the distance of -31.95% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -26.12% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AYX went up by +9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +29.29% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $123.16. In addition, Alteryx, Inc. saw 20.75% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AYX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Alteryx, Inc. (AYX), starting from Stoecker Dean, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $109.73 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Alteryx, Inc., valued at $3,292,032 with the latest closing price.

RUBIN KEVIN, the Chief Financial Officer of Alteryx, Inc., sold 12,126 shares at the value of $117.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that RUBIN KEVIN is holding 44,601 shares at the value of $1,421,381 based on the most recent closing price.

AYX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.11 for the present operating margin and +90.58 for gross margin. The net margin for Alteryx, Inc. stands at +6.49. Total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.48. Equity return holds the value -6.40%, with -2.00% for asset returns.

Based on Alteryx, Inc. (AYX), the company’s capital structure generated 172.84 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 63.35. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 53.14 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.74 and long-term debt to capital is 155.24.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 16.32 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for Alteryx, Inc. is 3.43 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.