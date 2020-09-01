Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $99.93 and move up 0.49%, while A stocks collected 2.89% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Agilent Sets the Standard in Customer Flexibility with Analytical Technology Subscription Model

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Worth an Investment?

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.38 times of increase in earnings at the present.

A Market Performance

A stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.25% and a quarterly performance of 11.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.22%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.44% for A stocks with the simple moving average of 19.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for A shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for A socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $105 based on the research report published on August 19, 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see A stock at the price of $100, previously predicting the value of $95. The rating they have provided for A stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 19, 2020.

Stifel gave “Hold” rating to A stocks, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on August 19, 2020.

A Stocks 6.66% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Agilent Technologies, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.49% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.82%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.34% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.17% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, A went up by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +30.15% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $98.09. In addition, Agilent Technologies, Inc. saw 17.71% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

A Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A), starting from Gonsalves Rodney, who sold 6,191 shares at the price of $98.17 back on Aug 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 42,143 shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc., valued at $607,752 with the latest closing price.

McMullen Michael R., the CEO and President of Agilent Technologies, Inc., sold 72,716 shares at the value of $95.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that McMullen Michael R. is holding 502,499 shares at the value of $6,963,575 based on the most recent closing price.

A Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +18.09 for the present operating margin and +54.12 for gross margin. The net margin for Agilent Technologies, Inc. stands at +20.74. Total capital return value is set at 13.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.60. Equity return holds the value 16.00%, with 8.30% for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 50.70 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 33.64. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 25.47 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 12.79 and long-term debt to capital is 37.72.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.86 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for Agilent Technologies, Inc. is 5.63 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.