Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 10/21/2020

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) went down by -1.99% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.55 and move down -160.58%, while AKR stocks collected -5.74% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Acadia Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Worth an Investment?

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.19 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AKR Market Performance

AKR stocks went down by -5.74% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.81% and a quarterly performance of -14.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.54%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.70% for AKR stocks with the simple moving average of -36.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKR stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for AKR shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for AKR socks in the upcoming period according to SunTrust is $13 based on the research report published on April 28, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKR stock at the price of $13. The rating they have provided for AKR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 22, 2020.

Jefferies gave “Hold” rating to AKR stocks, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 15, 2020.

AKR Stocks -8.48% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Acadia Realty Trust was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -61.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.52%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.24% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -14.67% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AKR went down by -5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -58.67% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.27. In addition, Acadia Realty Trust saw -56.27% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AKR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Acadia Realty Trust (AKR), starting from Hartmann Richard, who sold 8,000 shares at the price of $23.30 back on Mar 04. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Acadia Realty Trust, valued at $186,360 with the latest closing price.

NAPOLITANO JOSEPH, the Sr. VP of Acadia Realty Trust, sold 1,447 shares at the value of $24.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that NAPOLITANO JOSEPH is holding 12,501 shares at the value of $36,035 based on the most recent closing price.

AKR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -10.09 for the present operating margin and +26.89 for gross margin. The net margin for Acadia Realty Trust stands at +17.82. Total capital return value is set at -0.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.81. Equity return holds the value 2.80%, with 1.00% for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR), the company’s capital structure generated 119.47 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 54.44. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.76 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.60 and long-term debt to capital is 91.12.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 15.73 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for Acadia Realty Trust is 1.49 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.07.