A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) – the Stock that lost -1.49% this week!

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) went down by -0.79% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $53.72 and move down -9.7%, while AOS stocks collected -1.49% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Worth an Investment?

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.92 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AOS Market Performance

AOS stocks went down by -1.49% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.72% and a quarterly performance of 2.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.27%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.39% for AOS stocks with the simple moving average of 8.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AOS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AOS socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $54 based on the research report published on May 29, 2020.

Boenning & Scattergood, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AOS stock at the price of $54. The rating they have provided for AOS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 6, 2020.

Stifel gave “Buy” rating to AOS stocks, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on April 3, 2020.

AOS Stocks 0.07% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, A. O. Smith Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -8.84% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.65%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.24% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.55% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AOS went down by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -5.43% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $49.19. In addition, A. O. Smith Corporation saw 2.79% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AOS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), starting from JONES PAUL W, who sold 2,354 shares at the price of $49.83 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 183,216 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation, valued at $117,306 with the latest closing price.

SMITH MARK D, the Director of A. O. Smith Corporation, sold 29,500 shares at the value of $48.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that SMITH MARK D is holding 0 shares at the value of $1,433,883 based on the most recent closing price.

AOS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.60 for the present operating margin and +39.51 for gross margin. The net margin for A. O. Smith Corporation stands at +12.36. Total capital return value is set at 23.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.87. Equity return holds the value 18.10%, with 9.90% for asset returns.

Based on A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.08 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 16.72. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 10.95 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 42.44 and long-term debt to capital is 18.95.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.58 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for A. O. Smith Corporation is 4.84 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.