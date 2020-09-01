A Lesson to Learn: Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Jump 4.37%

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) went up by 4.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $57.22 and move down -141.74%, while ZGNX stocks collected 3.23% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Zogenix Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Worth an Investment?

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) The 36 Months beta value for ZGNX stocks is at 1.57, while 10 of the analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Zogenix, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $47.42 which is -$23.67 below current price. ZGNX currently has a short float of 11.96% and public float of 49.92M with average trading volume of 1.07M shares.

ZGNX Market Performance

ZGNX stocks went up by 3.23% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.50% and a quarterly performance of -21.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.55%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.81% for ZGNX stocks with the simple moving average of -29.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZGNX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ZGNX shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for ZGNX socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $13 based on the research report published on August 25, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZGNX stock at the price of $27. The rating they have provided for ZGNX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 6, 2020.

Needham gave “Buy” rating to ZGNX stocks, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on February 7, 2020.

ZGNX Stocks -8.70% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Zogenix, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -58.63% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.21%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.79% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -15.58% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZGNX went up by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -47.77% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $23.83. In addition, Zogenix, Inc. saw -54.59% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ZGNX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX), starting from Farfel Gail M, who sold 2,573 shares at the price of $28.21 back on May 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,048 shares of Zogenix, Inc., valued at $72,584 with the latest closing price.

Sagrolikar Ashish M, the EVP & CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of Zogenix, Inc., bought 1,000 shares at the value of $25.45 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Sagrolikar Ashish M is holding 5,913 shares at the value of $25,450 based on the most recent closing price.

ZGNX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -4736.38 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Zogenix, Inc. stands at -11499.53. Total capital return value is set at -44.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.76. Equity return holds the value -126.00%, with -85.30% for asset returns.

Based on Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.93 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 4.70. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 2.90 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -86,391.50 and long-term debt to capital is 4.39.