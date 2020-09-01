A Lesson to Learn: Lennar Corporation (LEN) Fell -1.46%

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $80.00 and move down -6.92%, while LEN stocks collected -4.99% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/25/20 that New home sales surged to highest level since 2006 in July, but builders could soon face headwinds

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.24 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LEN Market Performance

LEN stocks went down by -4.99% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.41% and a quarterly performance of 24.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.71%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.94% for LEN stocks with the simple moving average of 26.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LEN shares by setting it to “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for LEN socks in the upcoming period according to JMP Securities is $83 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEN stock at the price of $83. The rating they have provided for LEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 13, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “Neutral” rating to LEN stocks, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on May 28, 2020.

LEN Stocks 7.60% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Lennar Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.48% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.53%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.66% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +24.33% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LEN went down by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +26.15% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $75.59. In addition, Lennar Corporation saw 34.11% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LEN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Lennar Corporation (LEN), starting from SUSTANA MARK, who sold 40,000 shares at the price of $76.87 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 67,167 shares of Lennar Corporation, valued at $3,074,800 with the latest closing price.

McCall Jeffrey Joseph, the Executive Vice President of Lennar Corporation, sold 10,000 shares at the value of $70.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16, which means that McCall Jeffrey Joseph is holding 181,617 shares at the value of $700,100 based on the most recent closing price.

LEN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.27 for the present operating margin and +20.28 for gross margin. The net margin for Lennar Corporation stands at +8.24. Total capital return value is set at 9.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.99. Equity return holds the value 13.00%, with 7.10% for asset returns.

Based on Lennar Corporation (LEN), the company’s capital structure generated 60.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 37.51. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.61 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.93 and long-term debt to capital is 48.76.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.22 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for Lennar Corporation is 22.84 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.16.