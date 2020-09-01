Search
A Lesson to Learn: Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Jump 1.53%

by Melissa Arnold

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) went up by 1.53% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $309.10 and move down -9.8%, while ANTM stocks collected 0.85% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 2 hours ago that Anthem-Cigna Fight Over Failed Merger Ends in a Draw

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Worth an Investment?

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.23 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ANTM Market Performance

ANTM stocks went up by 0.85% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.82% and a quarterly performance of -4.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.65%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.15% for ANTM stocks with the simple moving average of 2.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANTM stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for ANTM shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for ANTM socks in the upcoming period according to SVB Leerink is $325 based on the research report published on July 1, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANTM stock at the price of $340. The rating they have provided for ANTM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 5, 2020.

Jefferies gave “ Hold” rating to ANTM stocks, setting the target price at $257 in the report published on April 9, 2020.

ANTM Stocks 4.12% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Anthem, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -8.92% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.27%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.98% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.66% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ANTM went up by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -0.78% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $278.86. In addition, Anthem, Inc. saw -6.79% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ANTM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Anthem, Inc. (ANTM), starting from Penczek Ronald W, who sold 545 shares at the price of $297.74 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,400 shares of Anthem, Inc., valued at $162,268 with the latest closing price.

ZIELINSKI THOMAS C, the EVP & General Counsel of Anthem, Inc., sold 6,358 shares at the value of $297.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that ZIELINSKI THOMAS C is holding 25,192 shares at the value of $1,892,777 based on the most recent closing price.

ANTM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.46 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Anthem, Inc. stands at +4.61. Total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.04. Equity return holds the value 18.30%, with 7.30% for asset returns.

Based on Anthem, Inc. (ANTM), the company’s capital structure generated 65.32 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 39.51.

