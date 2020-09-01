– 209.54 – 215.75: is It Good Range to Buy Okta, Inc. (OKTA)?

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) went up by 3.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $226.89 and move down -5.35%, while OKTA stocks collected 5.00% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/28/20 that Okta stock wobbles after earnings beat

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Worth an Investment?

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) The 36 Months beta value for OKTA stocks is at 0.97, while 14 of the analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Okta, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 8 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $232.29 which is -$11.26 below current price. OKTA currently has a short float of 6.07% and public float of 114.72M with average trading volume of 1.92M shares.

OKTA Market Performance

OKTA stocks went up by 5.00% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.54% and a quarterly performance of 7.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.25%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.99% for OKTA stocks with the simple moving average of 37.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OKTA shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for OKTA socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $230 based on the research report published on July 6, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA stock at the price of $230. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 30, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave “Hold” rating to OKTA stocks, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on June 12, 2020.

OKTA Stocks 3.50% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Okta, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.08% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.90%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.13% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.67% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA went up by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +84.55% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $208.78. In addition, Okta, Inc. saw 86.68% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

OKTA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Okta, Inc. (OKTA), starting from Race Charles, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $200.13 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 16,932 shares of Okta, Inc., valued at $10,006,336 with the latest closing price.

WILSON L MICHELLE, the Director of Okta, Inc., sold 10,000 shares at the value of $219.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that WILSON L MICHELLE is holding 17,270 shares at the value of $2,194,478 based on the most recent closing price.

OKTA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -31.12 for the present operating margin and +72.80 for gross margin. The net margin for Okta, Inc. stands at -35.65. Total capital return value is set at -17.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.33. Equity return holds the value -56.90%, with -12.10% for asset returns.

Based on Okta, Inc. (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 272.43 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 73.15. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 56.47 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -6.75 and long-term debt to capital is 244.61.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 25.10 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for Okta, Inc. is 5.22 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.