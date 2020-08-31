XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.82 and move down -250%, while XSPA stocks collected -7.35% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that XpresSpa Group Announces $35.3 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Worth an Investment?

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) The 36 Months beta value for XSPA stocks is at 2.62, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for XpresSpa Group, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. XSPA currently has a short float of 11.00% and public float of 56.75M with average trading volume of 11.72M shares.

XSPA Market Performance

XSPA stocks went down by -7.35% for the week, with the monthly drop of -31.34% and a quarterly performance of 1.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.00%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.22% for XSPA stocks with the simple moving average of 1.08% for the last 200 days.

XSPA Stocks -31.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XSPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, XpresSpa Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -71.43% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.33%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, while the shares sank at the distance of -34.72% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -49.90% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, XSPA went down by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -19.23% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.40. In addition, XpresSpa Group, Inc. saw 24.46% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

XSPA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA), starting from HEYER ANDREW R, who sold 4,000,000 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Apr 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,759,173 shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc., valued at $1,510,000 with the latest closing price.

HEYER ANDREW R, the Former director and 10% owner of XpresSpa Group, Inc., sold 112,020 shares at the value of $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that HEYER ANDREW R is holding 5,750 shares at the value of $43,688 based on the most recent closing price.

XSPA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -20.16 for the present operating margin and +9.35 for gross margin. The net margin for XpresSpa Group, Inc. stands at -43.75. Total capital return value is set at -56.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -293.64.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.41 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.