Will Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) Remain Competitive?

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) went down by -0.02% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.89 and move down -111.9%, while NXTD stocks collected -3.80% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Nxt-ID, Inc. Announces Investor Webcast to Discuss the Financial Results for the Six and Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and to Provide a General Corporate Update

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Worth an Investment?

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) The 36 Months beta value for NXTD stocks is at -0.24, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Nxt-ID, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $0.35 which is -$0.42 below current price. NXTD currently has a short float of 0.49% and public float of 27.21M with average trading volume of 4.53M shares.

NXTD Market Performance

NXTD stocks went down by -3.80% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.55% and a quarterly performance of 7.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.77%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.06% for NXTD stocks with the simple moving average of -4.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXTD stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NXTD shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for NXTD socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $31 based on the research report published on November 20, 2017.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXTD stock at the price of $4.25. The rating they have provided for NXTD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20, 2017.

Northland Capital gave “Outperform” rating to NXTD stocks, setting the target price at $5.75 in the report published on June 4, 2015.

NXTD Stocks -15.82% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Nxt-ID, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -52.97% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.74%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, while the shares sank at the distance of -14.15% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -28.60% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NXTD went down by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -0.45% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.5131. In addition, Nxt-ID, Inc. saw -7.11% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NXTD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.04 for the present operating margin and +70.06 for gross margin. The net margin for Nxt-ID, Inc. stands at -13.82. Total capital return value is set at 9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.77. Equity return holds the value -111.20%, with -30.20% for asset returns.

Based on Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD), the company’s capital structure generated 139.78 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 58.29. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.06 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.85 and long-term debt to capital is 145.66.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.45 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for Nxt-ID, Inc. is 120.03 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.