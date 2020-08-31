Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) went down by -9.02% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.95 and move down -216.67%, while GHSI stocks collected -5.90% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Guardion Health Sciences Product Licensee Receives Registration Approval in Malaysia for Immune Support Supplement

GHSI Market Performance

GHSI stocks went down by -5.90% for the week, with the monthly drop of -27.85% and a quarterly performance of -41.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.43%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.06% for GHSI stocks with the simple moving average of -18.47% for the last 200 days.

GHSI Stocks -26.11% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -67.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.08%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.62%, while the shares sank at the distance of -27.93% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -29.14% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GHSI went down by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +25.13% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.3659. In addition, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. saw 38.31% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

GHSI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -989.37 for the present operating margin and +23.60 for gross margin. The net margin for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. stands at -1204.77. Total capital return value is set at -113.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.00. Equity return holds the value -81.70%, with -74.30% for asset returns.

Based on Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.87 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 4.65. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 4.55 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -34.58 and long-term debt to capital is 3.61.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is -2.76 with debt to enterprise value settled at -0.24. The receivables turnover for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. is 16.95 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.93.