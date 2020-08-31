Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) went up by 1.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $32.20 and move down -32.56%, while AXTA stocks collected 2.06% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Axalta Names Rakesh Sachdev to Board of Directors

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Worth an Investment?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 74.97 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AXTA Market Performance

AXTA stocks went up by 2.06% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.32% and a quarterly performance of 4.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.01%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.24% for AXTA stocks with the simple moving average of 0.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AXTA shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AXTA socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on May 12, 2020.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXTA stock at the price of $25. The rating they have provided for AXTA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 1, 2020.

Vertical Research gave “ Buy” rating to AXTA stocks, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 26, 2020.

AXTA Stocks 5.84% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -24.57% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.49%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.41% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.92% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA went up by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -19.22% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $23.63. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw -20.10% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AXTA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), starting from Markevich Steven R., who sold 40,857 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 90,883 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., valued at $980,568 with the latest closing price.

AXTA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.48 for the present operating margin and +32.92 for gross margin. The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stands at +5.56. Total capital return value is set at 11.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return holds the value 6.00%, with 1.20% for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 290.42 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 74.39. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 57.68 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.42 and long-term debt to capital is 285.02.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.26 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 5.19 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.