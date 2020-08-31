Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Why Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 0.52%

by Nicola Day

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $105.99 and move down -0.41%, while ICE stocks collected 1.31% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/24/20 that M&A Was Dead. Why It’s Come Roaring Back.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Worth an Investment?

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.34 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ICE Market Performance

ICE stocks went up by 1.31% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.86% and a quarterly performance of 8.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.77%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.34% for ICE stocks with the simple moving average of 13.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ICE shares by setting it to “Perform”. The predicted price for ICE socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $148 based on the research report published on August 18, 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICE stock at the price of $106, previously predicting the value of $101. The rating they have provided for ICE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Buy” rating to ICE stocks, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on April 3, 2020.

ICE Stocks 9.46% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.41% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.92%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.07% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +11.83% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ICE went up by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +15.49% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $101.61. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. saw 14.06% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ICE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), starting from Surdykowski Andrew J, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $104.83 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 34,872 shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., valued at $209,655 with the latest closing price.

Hill Scott A, the Chief Financial Officer of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., sold 39,800 shares at the value of $105.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Hill Scott A is holding 145,992 shares at the value of $4,193,157 based on the most recent closing price.

ICE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +39.25 for the present operating margin and +74.11 for gross margin. The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stands at +31.34. Total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.32. Equity return holds the value 12.60%, with 1.90% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 47.25 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 32.09. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 8.63 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 9.49 and long-term debt to capital is 32.05.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 9.53 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is 6.36 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.07.

Previous articleA Lesson to Learn: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Fell -1.09%
Next articleEmerson Electric Co. (EMR) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/03/2020

Related Articles

Trending

Yelp Inc. (YELP) future in Communication Services Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.40 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...

Latest Posts

Trending

Yelp Inc. (YELP) future in Communication Services Sector

Nicola Day - 0
Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.40 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
View Post
Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...
View Post
Business

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went up by 1.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.22 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s a Way to Trade GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Nicola Day - 0
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.84 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Time to Pay a Little Attention to Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $72.65 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $48.96 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

– 6.60 – 6.94: is It Good Range to Buy Sabre Corporation (SABR)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went down by -5.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.88 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.23 and move down...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.47 and...
Read more
Business

Why Do Investors Care About Olin Corporation (OLN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went up by 5.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.82 and move down...
Read more
Business

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

Nicola Day - 0
Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.08 and move...
Read more
Business

Will Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.25 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.62 and move...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How One Should Trade Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.45 and...
Read more
Companies

Why Investors Need To Watch Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)?

Nicola Day - 0
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.25 and move...
Read more
Companies

Walk through Financial Numbers of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.37 and move...
Read more
Companies

Analyzing Future Direction of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX): Next Earning Report on 11/03/2020

Ethane Eddington - 0
CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) went down by -3.01% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.19 and move...
Read more

Quick Links