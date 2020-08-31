Why Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 0.52%

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $105.99 and move down -0.41%, while ICE stocks collected 1.31% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/24/20 that M&A Was Dead. Why It’s Come Roaring Back.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Worth an Investment?

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.34 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ICE Market Performance

ICE stocks went up by 1.31% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.86% and a quarterly performance of 8.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.77%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.34% for ICE stocks with the simple moving average of 13.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ICE shares by setting it to “Perform”. The predicted price for ICE socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $148 based on the research report published on August 18, 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICE stock at the price of $106, previously predicting the value of $101. The rating they have provided for ICE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Buy” rating to ICE stocks, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on April 3, 2020.

ICE Stocks 9.46% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.41% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.92%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.07% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +11.83% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ICE went up by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +15.49% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $101.61. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. saw 14.06% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ICE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), starting from Surdykowski Andrew J, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $104.83 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 34,872 shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., valued at $209,655 with the latest closing price.

Hill Scott A, the Chief Financial Officer of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., sold 39,800 shares at the value of $105.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Hill Scott A is holding 145,992 shares at the value of $4,193,157 based on the most recent closing price.

ICE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +39.25 for the present operating margin and +74.11 for gross margin. The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stands at +31.34. Total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.32. Equity return holds the value 12.60%, with 1.90% for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 47.25 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 32.09. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 8.63 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 9.49 and long-term debt to capital is 32.05.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 9.53 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is 6.36 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.07.