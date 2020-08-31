Why FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) Shares Are Shooting Higher After Recent Events

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) went up by 9.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.22 and move down -38.79%, while FPAY stocks collected 29.27% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results; Net Revenues Up 15.1% to $22.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA up 12.7% to $2.0 million

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Worth an Investment?

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) The 36 Months beta value for FPAY stocks is at 0.90, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for FlexShopper, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.50 which is -$2.32 below current price. FPAY currently has a short float of 0.43% and public float of 14.24M with average trading volume of 196.72K shares.

FPAY Market Performance

FPAY stocks went up by 29.27% for the week, with the monthly jump of 44.22% and a quarterly performance of 28.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.37%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.91% for FPAY stocks with the simple moving average of 29.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPAY stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for FPAY shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for FPAY socks in the upcoming period according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3 based on the research report published on April 10, 2019.

FPAY Stocks 39.60% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, FlexShopper, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -27.95% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.13%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, while the shares surge at the distance of +46.67% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +46.67% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FPAY went up by +35.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +40.70% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.73. In addition, FlexShopper, Inc. saw -16.21% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FPAY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), starting from Dvorkin Howard, who bought 35,338 shares at the price of $1.49 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,429,718 shares of FlexShopper, Inc., valued at $52,654 with the latest closing price.

Dvorkin Howard, the Director of FlexShopper, Inc., bought 53,537 shares at the value of $1.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Dvorkin Howard is holding 2,394,380 shares at the value of $84,588 based on the most recent closing price.

FPAY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.89 for the present operating margin and +29.33 for gross margin. The net margin for FlexShopper, Inc. stands at +0.65. Total capital return value is set at 1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.72. Equity return holds the value 24.00%, with -6.10% for asset returns.

Based on FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 359.06 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 78.22.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.09 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for FlexShopper, Inc. is 12.12 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.76.