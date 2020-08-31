Why Do Investors Care About FTS International, Inc. (FTSI)

FTS International, Inc. (AMEX:FTSI) went up by 37.58% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $71.60 and move down -1477.09%, while FTSI stocks collected -8.47% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that FTS International Announces Agreement With Majority of Its Secured Debtholders on Restructuring Support Agreement to Convert Over $400 Million of Debt to Equity

FTS International, Inc. (AMEX:FTSI) Worth an Investment?

FTS International, Inc. (AMEX:FTSI) 0 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for FTS International, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $7.00 which is -$4.54 below current price. FTSI currently has a short float of 4.37% and public float of 3.61M with average trading volume of 247.26K shares.

FTSI Market Performance

FTSI stocks went down by -8.47% for the week, with the monthly drop of -25.45% and a quarterly performance of -26.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.40%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.27% for FTSI stocks with the simple moving average of -60.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on FTS International, Inc. (AMEX:FTSI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTSI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FTSI shares by setting it to “Underweight”. The predicted price for FTSI socks in the upcoming period according to Barclays is $164 based on the research report published on March 19, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTSI stock at the price of $164. The rating they have provided for FTSI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 16, 2020.

Tudor Pickering gave “ Hold” rating to FTSI stocks, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on March 11, 2020.

FTSI Stocks -29.97% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, FTS International, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -93.66% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 29.06%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 90.45%, while the shares sank at the distance of -23.57% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -49.05% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FTSI went down by -8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -78.98% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.55. In addition, FTS International, Inc. saw -78.17% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FTSI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTS International, Inc. (FTSI), starting from Johnson Carol J, who bought 52,500 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Feb 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 52,500 shares of FTS International, Inc., valued at $50,017 with the latest closing price.

FTSI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -5.32 for the present operating margin and +13.87 for gross margin. The net margin for FTS International, Inc. stands at -9.39. Total capital return value is set at -7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.03. Equity return holds the value -362.60%, with -14.00% for asset returns.

Based on FTS International, Inc. (FTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,286.74 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 92.79. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 75.88 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -1.35 and long-term debt to capital is 1,248.81.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.48 with debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for FTS International, Inc. is 6.60 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.14.