Why American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $58.66 and move down -99.73%, while AIG stocks collected 3.89% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Worth an Investment?

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) The 36 Months beta value for AIG stocks is at 1.41, while 9 of the analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for American International Group, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $37.57 which is $8.2 above current price. AIG currently has a short float of 1.63% and public float of 860.73M with average trading volume of 6.53M shares.

AIG Market Performance

AIG stocks went up by 3.89% for the week, with the monthly drop of -7.58% and a quarterly performance of -3.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.01%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.89% for AIG stocks with the simple moving average of -21.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AIG shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AIG socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIG stock at the price of $38. The rating they have provided for AIG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 1, 2020.

William Blair gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to AIG stocks, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on May 6, 2020.

AIG Stocks -4.36% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, American International Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -49.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.55%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, while the shares sank at the distance of -8.62% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.55% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AIG went up by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -47.00% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $30.10. In addition, American International Group, Inc. saw -42.78% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AIG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at American International Group, Inc. (AIG), starting from JURGENSEN WILLIAM G, who bought 20,000 shares at the price of $24.10 back on May 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 35,000 shares of American International Group, Inc., valued at $481,966 with the latest closing price.

AIG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.49 for the present operating margin. The net margin for American International Group, Inc. stands at +6.59. Total capital return value is set at 6.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.48. Equity return holds the value -7.30%, with -0.90% for asset returns.

Based on American International Group, Inc. (AIG), the company’s capital structure generated 54.94 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 35.46.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.66 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.