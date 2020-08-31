What’s Behind Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Volatile Ride?

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.85 and move down -41.3%, while WTRH stocks collected -13.75% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Waitr Holdings, Mustang Bio, Party City Holdco, General Electric, or Delta Air Lines?

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Worth an Investment?

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) The 36 Months beta value for WTRH stocks is at -2.63, while 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.95 which is $1.81 above current price. WTRH currently has a short float of 10.80% and public float of 88.45M with average trading volume of 5.34M shares.

WTRH Market Performance

WTRH stocks went down by -13.75% for the week, with the monthly drop of -22.18% and a quarterly performance of 76.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 133.90%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.62% for WTRH stocks with the simple moving average of 135.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTRH stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for WTRH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for WTRH socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $8 based on the research report published on July 22, 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTRH stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for WTRH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 9, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave “ Buy” rating to WTRH stocks, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on April 17, 2020.

WTRH Stocks 1.41% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Waitr Holdings Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -29.23% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.62%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, while the shares sank at the distance of -22.47% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +78.45% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WTRH went down by -13.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +1,556.00% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.73. In addition, Waitr Holdings Inc. saw 1185.71% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

WTRH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), starting from Meaux Christopher, who sold 93,517 shares at the price of $2.17 back on Jun 04. After this action, Rushing now owns 3,593,708 shares of Waitr Holdings Inc., valued at $202,932 with the latest closing price.

Meaux Christopher, the Director of Waitr Holdings Inc., sold 45,716 shares at the value of $2.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Meaux Christopher is holding 3,687,225 shares at the value of $105,147 based on the most recent closing price.

WTRH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -42.70 for the present operating margin and +13.83 for gross margin. The net margin for Waitr Holdings Inc. stands at -151.98. Total capital return value is set at -45.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -163.37. Equity return holds the value -578.30%, with -118.90% for asset returns.

Based on Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), the company’s capital structure generated 553.76 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 84.70. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 70.88 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -8.70 and long-term debt to capital is 538.00.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.63 with debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for Waitr Holdings Inc. is 55.09 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.