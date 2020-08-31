What The AES Corporation (AES) Doesn’t Want You to Know

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) went down by -0.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.23 and move down -18.6%, while AES stocks collected -0.67% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/20/20 that How Investing Partnerships Can Fuel the Growth of Renewable Energy

AES Market Performance

AES stocks went down by -0.67% for the week, with the monthly jump of 16.08% and a quarterly performance of 42.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.39%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.46% for AES stocks with the simple moving average of 10.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AES stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for AES shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AES socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $17 based on the research report published on May 20, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AES stock at the price of $18, previously predicting the value of $22. The rating they have provided for AES stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 2, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Buy” rating to AES stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 30, 2020.

AES Stocks 14.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The AES Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -15.69% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.43%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, while the shares surge at the distance of +17.53% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +33.18% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AES went down by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -0.89% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $17.27. In addition, The AES Corporation saw -10.05% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AES Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The AES Corporation (AES), starting from UBBEN JEFFREY W, who bought 500,000 shares at the price of $12.22 back on Jun 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,346,500 shares of The AES Corporation, valued at $6,110,000 with the latest closing price.

UBBEN JEFFREY W, the Director of The AES Corporation, bought 500,000 shares at the value of $11.67 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that UBBEN JEFFREY W is holding 4,846,500 shares at the value of $5,835,000 based on the most recent closing price.

AES Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +21.26 for the present operating margin and +23.18 for gross margin. The net margin for The AES Corporation stands at +2.96. Total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.37. Equity return holds the value 6.90%, with 0.60% for asset returns.

Based on The AES Corporation (AES), the company’s capital structure generated 526.52 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 84.04. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 60.78 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.72 and long-term debt to capital is 619.69.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.44 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for The AES Corporation is 6.05 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.