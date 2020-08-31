Search
What 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) Doesn’t Want You to Know

by Nicola Day

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) went up by 5.99% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.29 and move down -111.48%, while NMTR stocks collected -8.22% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Plug Power, OpGen Inc, Allied Esports Entertainment, AMC Entertainment, or 9 Meters Biopharma?

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Worth an Investment?

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) The 36 Months beta value for NMTR stocks is at -4.83, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.00 which is -$0.61 below current price. NMTR currently has a short float of 2.00% and public float of 98.60M with average trading volume of 5.79M shares.

NMTR Market Performance

NMTR stocks went down by -8.22% for the week, with the monthly jump of 22.29% and a quarterly performance of 4.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.64%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.97% for NMTR stocks with the simple moving average of -0.89% for the last 200 days.

NMTR Stocks 7.47% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -53.09% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.04%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.80%, while the shares surge at the distance of +27.22% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.09% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NMTR went down by -8.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.5776. In addition, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. saw 8.63% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NMTR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR), starting from Temperato John, who bought 70,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 615,496 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., valued at $48,300 with the latest closing price.

Constantino Michael T., the Director of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., bought 34,108 shares at the value of $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Constantino Michael T. is holding 34,108 shares at the value of $25,581 based on the most recent closing price.

Quick Links