Walk through Financial Numbers of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.33 and move down -30.7%, while ARCC stocks collected 3.86% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Ares Capital Corporation Announces June 30, 2020 Financial Results and Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.40 Per Share

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Worth an Investment?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 143.59 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ARCC Market Performance

ARCC stocks went up by 3.86% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.33% and a quarterly performance of -2.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.25%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.72% for ARCC stocks with the simple moving average of -5.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ARCC shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for ARCC socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $14 based on the research report published on April 16, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCC stock at the price of $16. The rating they have provided for ARCC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13, 2020.

Compass Point gave “ Buy” rating to ARCC stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 2, 2020.

ARCC Stocks 3.17% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ares Capital Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.89% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.47% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ARCC went up by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -20.53% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.57. In addition, Ares Capital Corporation saw -20.70% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ARCC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), starting from Rosen Robert L, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $14.17 back on Aug 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 48,006 shares of Ares Capital Corporation, valued at $70,850 with the latest closing price.

Rosen Robert L, the Director of Ares Capital Corporation, bought 2,500 shares at the value of $14.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Rosen Robert L is holding 43,006 shares at the value of $35,950 based on the most recent closing price.

ARCC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +53.92 for the present operating margin and +72.97 for gross margin. The net margin for Ares Capital Corporation stands at +56.56. Total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.92.

Based on Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), the company’s capital structure generated 95.36 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 48.81. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 47.77 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.60 and long-term debt to capital is 95.04.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 10.63 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for Ares Capital Corporation is 11.98 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.10.