Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE): All the Basics You Need to Know

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) went down by -6.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.90 and move down -1850.82%, while VIVE stocks collected 9.25% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Worth an Investment?

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) The 36 Months beta value for VIVE stocks is at 0.51, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Viveve Medical, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.85 which is -$0.61 below current price. VIVE currently has a short float of 3.47% and public float of 15.73M with average trading volume of 5.48M shares.

VIVE Market Performance

VIVE stocks went up by 9.25% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.61% and a quarterly performance of -3.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.11%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.73% for VIVE stocks with the simple moving average of -29.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIVE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VIVE shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for VIVE socks in the upcoming period according to Stifel is $1 based on the research report published on July 23, 2019.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIVE stock at the price of $1. The rating they have provided for VIVE stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 23, 2019.

Maxim Group gave “ Hold” rating to VIVE stocks, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on July 23, 2019.

VIVE Stocks 2.54% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Viveve Medical, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -94.89% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.51%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 30.09%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.57% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -6.37% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VIVE went up by +9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -82.71% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.6003. In addition, Viveve Medical, Inc. saw -51.71% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VIVE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -455.87 for the present operating margin and +15.47 for gross margin. The net margin for Viveve Medical, Inc. stands at -647.57. Total capital return value is set at -106.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -151.67. Equity return holds the value -619.70%, with -165.80% for asset returns.

Based on Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 26.53 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 20.97. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 16.25 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -6.88 and long-term debt to capital is 24.91.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is -1.12 with debt to enterprise value settled at -0.60. The receivables turnover for Viveve Medical, Inc. is 1.80 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.