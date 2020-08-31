Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (AMEX:RVP) went up by 6.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.65 and move down -122.31%, while RVP stocks collected -23.71% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Increased Income and Sales for Second Quarter Of 2020

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (AMEX:RVP) Worth an Investment?

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (AMEX: RVP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.00 times of increase in earnings at the present.

RVP Market Performance

RVP stocks went down by -23.71% for the week, with the monthly drop of -56.03% and a quarterly performance of -2.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 630.96%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.20% for RVP stocks with the simple moving average of 53.01% for the last 200 days.

RVP Stocks -27.70% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Retractable Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -55.02% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.53%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.85%, while the shares sank at the distance of -49.71% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -17.62% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RVP went down by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +360.61% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.25. In addition, Retractable Technologies, Inc. saw 284.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RVP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP), starting from SHAW THOMAS J, who bought 300 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Aug 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 14,563,189 shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc., valued at $1,668 with the latest closing price.

SHAW THOMAS J, the President and CEO of Retractable Technologies, Inc., bought 300 shares at the value of $11.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that SHAW THOMAS J is holding 14,562,889 shares at the value of $3,369 based on the most recent closing price.

RVP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.11 for the present operating margin and +33.83 for gross margin. The net margin for Retractable Technologies, Inc. stands at +7.53. Total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.64. Equity return holds the value 22.00%, with 15.40% for asset returns.

Based on Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP), the company’s capital structure generated 9.53 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 8.70. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 5.94 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 17.81 and long-term debt to capital is 8.56.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.93 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for Retractable Technologies, Inc. is 7.19 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.