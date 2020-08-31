Understanding the Risk vs Reward for FireEye, Inc. (FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.34 and move down -23.84%, while FEYE stocks collected 1.51% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/13/20 that Cybersecurity Firms Post Strong Quarter Despite Gloomy Economy

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Worth an Investment?

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) The 36 Months beta value for FEYE stocks is at 1.08, while 7 of the analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for FireEye, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 11 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $16.90 which is -$0.68 below current price. FEYE currently has a short float of 10.02% and public float of 220.02M with average trading volume of 4.99M shares.

FEYE Market Performance

FEYE stocks went up by 1.51% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.20% and a quarterly performance of 13.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.60%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.48% for FEYE stocks with the simple moving average of 7.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FEYE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FEYE shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for FEYE socks in the upcoming period according to BMO Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on July 29, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FEYE stock at the price of $18. The rating they have provided for FEYE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 5, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Neutral” rating to FEYE stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 8, 2020.

FEYE Stocks 8.35% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, FireEye, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -19.25% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.97%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.92% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +18.86% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FEYE went up by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -13.54% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.02. In addition, FireEye, Inc. saw -10.41% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FEYE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FireEye, Inc. (FEYE), starting from King Alexa, who sold 43,659 shares at the price of $16.01 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 474,937 shares of FireEye, Inc., valued at $698,771 with the latest closing price.

King Alexa, the EVP and General Counsel of FireEye, Inc., sold 1,713 shares at the value of $12.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that King Alexa is holding 518,596 shares at the value of $21,743 based on the most recent closing price.

FEYE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -22.47 for the present operating margin and +63.43 for gross margin. The net margin for FireEye, Inc. stands at -28.95. Total capital return value is set at -11.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.70. Equity return holds the value -35.90%, with -8.70% for asset returns.

Based on FireEye, Inc. (FEYE), the company’s capital structure generated 156.70 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 61.04. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 38.04 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -3.23 and long-term debt to capital is 137.35.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.92 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for FireEye, Inc. is 5.40 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.