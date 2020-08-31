Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) went up by 1.68% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $45.85 and move down -11.64%, while TWTR stocks collected 4.61% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that ‘Finally some good news’: An asteroid is heading our way on the eve of the presidential election

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Worth an Investment?

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) The 36 Months beta value for TWTR stocks is at 0.87, while 7 of the analysts out of 39 who provided ratings for Twitter, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 28 rated it as hold and 4 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $36.53 which is -$4.17 below current price. TWTR currently has a short float of 4.43% and public float of 762.28M with average trading volume of 21.08M shares.

TWTR Market Performance

TWTR stocks went up by 4.61% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.85% and a quarterly performance of 28.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.34%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.48% for TWTR stocks with the simple moving average of 27.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWTR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for TWTR shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for TWTR socks in the upcoming period according to Canaccord Genuity is $40 based on the research report published on July 24, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWTR stock at the price of $36, previously predicting the value of $30. The rating they have provided for TWTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 22, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group gave “ Hold” rating to TWTR stocks, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on May 1, 2020.

TWTR Stocks 14.57% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Twitter, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.03%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.83% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +20.69% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TWTR went up by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +41.38% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $38.45. In addition, Twitter, Inc. saw 28.14% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TWTR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Twitter, Inc. (TWTR), starting from Kaiden Robert, who sold 11,919 shares at the price of $40.84 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 166,950 shares of Twitter, Inc., valued at $486,752 with the latest closing price.

Montano Michael, the Engineering Lead of Twitter, Inc., sold 1,750 shares at the value of $38.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Montano Michael is holding 700,463 shares at the value of $67,585 based on the most recent closing price.

TWTR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.59 for the present operating margin and +67.13 for gross margin. The net margin for Twitter, Inc. stands at +42.37. Total capital return value is set at 3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.38. Equity return holds the value -14.70%, with -9.80% for asset returns.

Based on Twitter, Inc. (TWTR), the company’s capital structure generated 37.78 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 27.42. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 25.89 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.57 and long-term debt to capital is 35.82.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.31 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for Twitter, Inc. is 4.17 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.