Time to Pay a Little Attention to Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Again

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went down by -0.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $98.99 and move down -19.29%, while DDOG stocks collected -3.65% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that Datadog Achieves FedRAMP Moderate-Impact “In Process” Status

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Worth an Investment?

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8298.00 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DDOG Market Performance

DDOG stocks went down by -3.65% for the week, with the monthly drop of -10.54% and a quarterly performance of 19.41%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.08% for DDOG stocks with the simple moving average of 47.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for DDOG shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for DDOG socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $106 based on the research report published on August 7, 2020.

FBN Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG stock at the price of $115. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 10, 2020.

Rosenblatt gave “Buy” rating to DDOG stocks, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on July 7, 2020.

DDOG Stocks -4.95% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Datadog, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -16.17% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.29%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, while the shares sank at the distance of -11.59% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.24% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG went down by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +141.22% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $84.20. In addition, Datadog, Inc. saw 119.64% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DDOG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Datadog, Inc. (DDOG), starting from OBSTLER DAVID M, who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $87.14 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 212,585 shares of Datadog, Inc., valued at $3,050,011 with the latest closing price.

Index Ventures VI (Jersey) LP, the 10% Owner of Datadog, Inc., sold 32,879 shares at the value of $83.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Index Ventures VI (Jersey) LP is holding 0 shares at the value of $2,747,659 based on the most recent closing price.

DDOG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -5.55 for the present operating margin and +75.48 for gross margin. The net margin for Datadog, Inc. stands at -4.61. Total capital return value is set at -4.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.73. Equity return holds the value 0.40%, with 0.30% for asset returns.

Based on Datadog, Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 7.72 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 7.17.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 12.60 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Datadog, Inc. is 4.50 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.47.