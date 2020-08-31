Time to Pay a Little Attention to Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA) Again

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) went up by 60.02% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.79 and move down -25.15%, while AKCA stocks collected -3.48% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Ionis Pharmaceuticals to acquire remaining stake in Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Worth an Investment?

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) 3 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $27.00 which is -$18.21 below current price. AKCA currently has a short float of 17.19% and public float of 17.40M with average trading volume of 270.99K shares.

AKCA Market Performance

AKCA stocks went down by -3.48% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.81% and a quarterly performance of -24.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.50%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.44% for AKCA stocks with the simple moving average of 16.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKCA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AKCA shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for AKCA socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is based on the research report published on October 7, 2019.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKCA stock at the price of $24, previously predicting the value of $44. The rating they have provided for AKCA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 23, 2019.

Needham gave “Buy” rating to AKCA stocks, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on September 18, 2018.

AKCA Stocks 45.38% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -20.10% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.52%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, while the shares surge at the distance of +66.76% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +17.79% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AKCA went up by +53.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -5.45% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.79. In addition, Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. saw -32.82% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AKCA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA), starting from Patterson Joshua F., who sold 263 shares at the price of $12.50 back on Jul 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 26,851 shares of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $3,288 with the latest closing price.

Patterson Joshua F., the General Counsel of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., sold 335 shares at the value of $11.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Patterson Joshua F. is holding 14,614 shares at the value of $3,938 based on the most recent closing price.

AKCA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -0.34 for the present operating margin and +96.76 for gross margin. The net margin for Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. stands at +5.58. Total capital return value is set at -0.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.54. Equity return holds the value -8.90%, with -8.00% for asset returns.

Based on Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 2.80.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.39 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is 53.32 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.83.