Technical Traders Must Watch DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC)

by Melissa Arnold

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.97 and move down -7.54%, while DPHC stocks collected 32.23% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) Worth an Investment?

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 332.83 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DPHC Market Performance

DPHC stocks went up by 32.23% for the week, with the monthly jump of 70.02% and a quarterly performance of 77.29%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.84% for DPHC stocks with the simple moving average of 69.08% for the last 200 days.

DPHC Stocks 52.71% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.01% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.59%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, while the shares surge at the distance of +72.27% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +74.48% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DPHC went up by +32.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $13.75. In addition, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. saw 77.29% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

Quick Links