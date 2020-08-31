Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) went up by 6.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $105.84 and move down -56.92%, while SHAK stocks collected 15.62% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/20 that Shake Shack Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Worth an Investment?

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) The 36 Months beta value for SHAK stocks is at 1.65, while 3 of the analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Shake Shack Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 14 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $53.29 which is -$13.99 below current price. SHAK currently has a short float of 25.07% and public float of 30.67M with average trading volume of 1.47M shares.

SHAK Market Performance

SHAK stocks went up by 15.62% for the week, with the monthly jump of 22.15% and a quarterly performance of 22.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.48%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.37% for SHAK stocks with the simple moving average of 21.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHAK stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SHAK shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for SHAK socks in the upcoming period according to Wedbush is $25 based on the research report published on August 20, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHAK stock at the price of $25. The rating they have provided for SHAK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 21, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “ Neutral” rating to SHAK stocks, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 3, 2020.

SHAK Stocks 27.92% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Shake Shack Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -36.27% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.16%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, while the shares surge at the distance of +38.93% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +21.64% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK went up by +15.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +6.56% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $55.18. In addition, Shake Shack Inc. saw 13.23% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SHAK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), starting from Meyer Daniel Harris, who sold 1,666 shares at the price of $55.06 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,249,732 shares of Shake Shack Inc., valued at $91,726 with the latest closing price.

Meyer Daniel Harris, the Director of Shake Shack Inc., sold 23,334 shares at the value of $55.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Meyer Daniel Harris is holding 1,251,398 shares at the value of $1,284,061 based on the most recent closing price.

SHAK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.04 for the present operating margin and +18.03 for gross margin. The net margin for Shake Shack Inc. stands at +3.33. Total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return holds the value -2.70%, with -0.90% for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 113.93 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.25. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 34.99 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 96.48 and long-term debt to capital is 103.26.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.74 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for Shake Shack Inc. is 57.92 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.