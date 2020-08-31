Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.74 and move down -205.26%, while RGLS stocks collected -2.68% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Regulus Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Updates

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Worth an Investment?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) The 36 Months beta value for RGLS stocks is at 2.02, while 1 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.00 which is -$0.57 below current price. RGLS currently has a short float of 5.62% and public float of 28.25M with average trading volume of 2.87M shares.

RGLS Market Performance

RGLS stocks went down by -2.68% for the week, with the monthly drop of -24.98% and a quarterly performance of -23.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.61% for RGLS stocks with the simple moving average of -23.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGLS stocks, with B. Riley FBR, Inc. repeating the rating for RGLS shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for RGLS socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR, Inc. is $1 based on the research report published on March 28, 2018.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGLS stock at the price of $2. The rating they have provided for RGLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 5, 2018.

Chardan Capital Markets gave “Buy” rating to RGLS stocks, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on June 13, 2017.

RGLS Stocks -23.69% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -67.25% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.33%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, while the shares sank at the distance of -18.89% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -35.60% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RGLS went down by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -12.32% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.6455. In addition, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. saw -35.97% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RGLS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS), starting from Aker Christopher Ray, who sold 872 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 26,638 shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc., valued at $528 with the latest closing price.

Hagan Joseph P, the President and CEO of Regulus Therapeutics Inc., sold 4,245 shares at the value of $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Hagan Joseph P is holding 222,088 shares at the value of $2,568 based on the most recent closing price.

RGLS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -246.40 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stands at -272.13. Total capital return value is set at -73.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -261.55. Equity return holds the value -214.10%, with -72.30% for asset returns.

Based on Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS), the company’s capital structure generated 76.57 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 43.36. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.42 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -7.90 and long-term debt to capital is 0.28.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is -0.50 with debt to enterprise value settled at -4.47. The receivables turnover for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 11.71 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.