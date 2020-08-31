Search
Price Trends About Upwork Inc. (UPWK) You Should Know

by Denise Gardner

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) went up by 2.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.59 and move down -16.88%, while UPWK stocks collected 2.07% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Upwork To Present at the Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Worth an Investment?

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) 5 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Upwork Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $18.43 which is $3.12 above current price. UPWK currently has a short float of 3.34% and public float of 108.68M with average trading volume of 2.82M shares.

UPWK Market Performance

UPWK stocks went up by 2.07% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.21% and a quarterly performance of 23.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.59%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.60% for UPWK stocks with the simple moving average of 38.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for UPWK shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for UPWK socks in the upcoming period according to MKM Partners is $20 based on the research report published on August 27, 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPWK stock at the price of $11, previously predicting the value of $25. The rating they have provided for UPWK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Neutral” rating to UPWK stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 2, 2020.

UPWK Stocks 3.85% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Upwork Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.87%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.20% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +20.98% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK went up by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +24.33% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.96. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw 41.05% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

UPWK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Upwork Inc. (UPWK), starting from Gilpin Eric, who sold 3,754 shares at the price of $15.01 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,606 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $56,350 with the latest closing price.

Gilpin Eric, the Senior VP, Sales of Upwork Inc., sold 2,981 shares at the value of $15.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Gilpin Eric is holding 6,360 shares at the value of $44,815 based on the most recent closing price.

UPWK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -6.00 for the present operating margin and +69.78 for gross margin. The net margin for Upwork Inc. stands at -5.54. Total capital return value is set at -6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.02. Equity return holds the value -11.80%, with -6.70% for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc. (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 16.45 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 14.13. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 9.56 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -13.80 and long-term debt to capital is 12.29.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.59 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for Upwork Inc. is 11.46 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Quick Links