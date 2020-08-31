Price Trends About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) You Should Know

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $104.97 and move down -33.98%, while AEP stocks collected -0.92% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/28/20 that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FE, KODK and AEP

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Worth an Investment?

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.40 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AEP Market Performance

AEP stocks went down by -0.92% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.97% and a quarterly performance of -9.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.64%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.30% for AEP stocks with the simple moving average of -10.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEP stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for AEP shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AEP socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $86 based on the research report published on May 20, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEP stock at the price of $80. The rating they have provided for AEP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 15, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave “ Outperform” rating to AEP stocks, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on April 20, 2020.

AEP Stocks -5.81% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, American Electric Power Company, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.36% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.04%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, while the shares sank at the distance of -9.82% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.18% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AEP went down by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -11.47% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $82.31. In addition, American Electric Power Company, Inc. saw -17.10% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AEP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP), starting from McCullough Mark C, who sold 2,244 shares at the price of $81.19 back on May 04. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,009 shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc., valued at $182,190 with the latest closing price.

Feinberg David Matthew, the Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Company, Inc., sold 2,777 shares at the value of $81.19 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Feinberg David Matthew is holding 8,337 shares at the value of $225,465 based on the most recent closing price.

AEP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +17.52 for the present operating margin and +25.47 for gross margin. The net margin for American Electric Power Company, Inc. stands at +12.37. Total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.43. Equity return holds the value 9.60%, with 2.50% for asset returns.

Based on American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP), the company’s capital structure generated 157.09 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 61.10. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 38.97 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.35 and long-term debt to capital is 133.00.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.98 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for American Electric Power Company, Inc. is 8.56 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.