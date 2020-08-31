Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) set up for great things

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $90.17 and move down -11.68%, while PM stocks collected 3.43% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that Philip Morris International Names New SVP, External Affairs, to Accelerate Its Journey to a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Worth an Investment?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.30 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PM Market Performance

PM stocks went up by 3.43% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.25% and a quarterly performance of 9.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.03%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.10% for PM stocks with the simple moving average of 2.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PM shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PM socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $80 based on the research report published on April 1, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PM stock at the price of $102, previously predicting the value of $90. The rating they have provided for PM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 13, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Neutral” rating to PM stocks, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on December 2, 2019.

PM Stocks 7.09% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Philip Morris International Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.46% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.63%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.12% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.23% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PM went up by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -4.40% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $78.51. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc. saw -5.11% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), starting from CAMILLERI LOUIS C, who sold 37,500 shares at the price of $77.50 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 336,608 shares of Philip Morris International Inc., valued at $2,906,153 with the latest closing price.

CAMILLERI LOUIS C, the Director of Philip Morris International Inc., sold 37,500 shares at the value of $77.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that CAMILLERI LOUIS C is holding 373,217 shares at the value of $2,923,826 based on the most recent closing price.

PM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +39.91 for the present operating margin and +64.48 for gross margin. The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc. stands at +24.07. Total capital return value is set at 55.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.53. Equity return holds the value -61.20%, with 18.10% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.35 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for Philip Morris International Inc. is 8.18 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.