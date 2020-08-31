Lipocine Inc. (LPCN): All the Basics You Need to Know

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.45 and move down -109.09%, while LPCN stocks collected -14.95% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/28/20 that Lipocine Provides Regulatory Update for TLANDO(TM)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Worth an Investment?

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) The 36 Months beta value for LPCN stocks is at 0.60, while 1 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lipocine Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.00 which is -$1.65 below current price. LPCN currently has a short float of 4.04% and public float of 63.81M with average trading volume of 3.67M shares.

LPCN Market Performance

LPCN stocks went down by -14.95% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.27% and a quarterly performance of 80.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.00%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.89% for LPCN stocks with the simple moving average of 108.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPCN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LPCN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for LPCN socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on January 12, 2018.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPCN stock at the price of $2, previously predicting the value of $11. The rating they have provided for LPCN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 11, 2018.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to LPCN stocks, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 8, 2017.

LPCN Stocks 6.61% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Lipocine Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -52.17% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.36%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 17.72%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.14% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +79.35% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LPCN went down by -14.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +108.86% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.9218. In addition, Lipocine Inc. saw 328.68% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LPCN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), starting from Higuchi John W., who bought 220,000 shares at the price of $0.32 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 696,498 shares of Lipocine Inc., valued at $69,542 with the latest closing price.

Patel Mahesh V., the CEO and President of Lipocine Inc., bought 40,000 shares at the value of $0.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that Patel Mahesh V. is holding 973,612 shares at the value of $15,340 based on the most recent closing price.

LPCN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -7818.83 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Lipocine Inc. stands at -7883.72. Total capital return value is set at -77.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.31. Equity return holds the value -221.30%, with -90.80% for asset returns.

Based on Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), the company’s capital structure generated 113.68 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.20. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.36 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -37.58 and long-term debt to capital is 60.66.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is -11.87 with debt to enterprise value settled at -3.65. The receivables turnover for Lipocine Inc. is 6.00 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.