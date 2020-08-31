Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Loss -34.51% in one Year: What’s Next?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.86 and move down -81.11%, while KIM stocks collected 5.60% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that These ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been raising their dividends for decades, and there have been no dividend cuts during the pandemic

KIM Market Performance

KIM stocks went up by 5.60% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.48% and a quarterly performance of 0.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.51%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.87% for KIM stocks with the simple moving average of -18.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KIM shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for KIM socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIM stock at the price of $13. The rating they have provided for KIM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 8, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave “ Buy” rating to KIM stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 6, 2020.

KIM Stocks 1.25% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Kimco Realty Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -44.78% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.76%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.45% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KIM went up by +5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -41.78% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.78. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -41.72% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

KIM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), starting from KIMCO REALTY CORP, who sold 4,675,726 shares at the price of $15.27 back on Jun 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 39,838,104 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $71,405,817 with the latest closing price.

COVIELLO PHILIP E JR, the Director of Kimco Realty Corporation, bought 20,000 shares at the value of $10.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that COVIELLO PHILIP E JR is holding 85,000 shares at the value of $214,086 based on the most recent closing price.

KIM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +23.68 for the present operating margin and +47.77 for gross margin. The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +35.83. Total capital return value is set at 2.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.98. Equity return holds the value 19.30%, with 8.60% for asset returns.

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), the company’s capital structure generated 111.17 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 52.65. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.18 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.32 and long-term debt to capital is 111.17.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 12.38 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for Kimco Realty Corporation is 5.35 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.10.