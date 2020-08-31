Is The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) went down by -0.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $292.95 and move down -2.33%, while HD stocks collected 1.08% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that Don’t settle for skimpy bond yields and make dividend stocks your best income play, fixed-income veteran says

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Worth an Investment?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.22 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HD Market Performance

HD stocks went up by 1.08% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.50% and a quarterly performance of 15.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.94%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.71% for HD stocks with the simple moving average of 23.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HD shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for HD socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $330 based on the research report published on August 19, 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HD stock at the price of $300, previously predicting the value of $270. The rating they have provided for HD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 19, 2020.

UBS gave “Buy” rating to HD stocks, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on August 19, 2020.

HD Stocks 8.41% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Home Depot, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.27% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.66%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.83% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +14.88% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HD went up by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +22.81% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $279.79. In addition, The Home Depot, Inc. saw 31.10% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

HD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), starting from Roseborough Teresa Wynn, who sold 41,947 shares at the price of $279.83 back on Aug 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,936 shares of The Home Depot, Inc., valued at $11,737,852 with the latest closing price.

Campbell Ann Marie, the EVP – U.S. Stores of The Home Depot, Inc., sold 14,360 shares at the value of $280.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Campbell Ann Marie is holding 46,520 shares at the value of $4,023,672 based on the most recent closing price.

HD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.37 for the present operating margin and +32.28 for gross margin. The net margin for The Home Depot, Inc. stands at +10.20. Total capital return value is set at 51.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.48. Equity return holds the value -583.90%, with 21.00% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.59 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for The Home Depot, Inc. is 54.54 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.