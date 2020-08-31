Is Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) went up by 2.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.40 and move down -60.96%, while OVID stocks collected -23.71% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock, Viveve Medical Inc, Ovid Therapeutics Inc, Capricor Therapeutics Inc, or Immunovant Inc?

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Worth an Investment?

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) 7 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $14.19 which is -$5.84 below current price. OVID currently has a short float of 8.54% and public float of 35.09M with average trading volume of 1.62M shares.

OVID Market Performance

OVID stocks went down by -23.71% for the week, with the monthly drop of -11.52% and a quarterly performance of 9.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 224.44%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.04% for OVID stocks with the simple moving average of 26.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVID stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OVID shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for OVID socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $12 based on the research report published on September 4, 2019.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OVID stock at the price of $27. The rating they have provided for OVID stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20, 2018.

OVID Stocks -18.86% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -37.87% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.28%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 16.58%, while the shares sank at the distance of -9.46% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -20.76% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OVID went down by -23.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +136.44% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.09. In addition, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. saw 40.72% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

OVID Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID), starting from TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD, who bought 2,000,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Oct 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,750,000 shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,000,000 with the latest closing price.