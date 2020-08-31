Is Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) went up by 6.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.68 and move down -121.01%, while BBW stocks collected 9.55% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that A Harry Potter-Inspired Collection Is Apparating Into Build-A-Bear Workshop(R)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Worth an Investment?

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) The 36 Months beta value for BBW stocks is at 2.08, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. BBW currently has a short float of 15.72% and public float of 13.04M with average trading volume of 137.29K shares.

BBW Market Performance

BBW stocks went up by 9.55% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.11% and a quarterly performance of 8.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.44%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.94% for BBW stocks with the simple moving average of -6.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBW stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for BBW shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for BBW socks in the upcoming period according to Dougherty & Company is $50 based on the research report published on October 27, 2017.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBW stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for BBW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13, 2017.

Dougherty & Company gave “Buy” rating to BBW stocks, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on July 28, 2017.

BBW Stocks 14.16% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -54.75% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.91%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +7.24% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BBW went up by +9.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -13.99% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.36. In addition, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. saw -25.62% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BBW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW), starting from Todorovic Vojin, who bought 16,779 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Dec 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 97,621 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., valued at $46,125 with the latest closing price.

Todorovic Vojin, the Chief Financial Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., bought 4,221 shares at the value of $2.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Todorovic Vojin is holding 80,842 shares at the value of $11,456 based on the most recent closing price.

BBW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.50 for the present operating margin and +45.32 for gross margin. The net margin for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. stands at +0.08. Total capital return value is set at 1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.17. Equity return holds the value -27.00%, with -7.60% for asset returns.

Based on Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW), the company’s capital structure generated 169.85 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 62.94. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 44.76 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 111.73 and long-term debt to capital is 134.97.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.55 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is 30.62 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.